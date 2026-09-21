'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Ratings Climb To New All-Time High

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” soared to new heights last night!

On September 20, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date ahead of the final two weeks of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent.

JTBC’s new drama “Fly High Butterfly” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent for its second episode, while KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” rose slightly to a nationwide average of 2.6 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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