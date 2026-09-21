Lee Joon Gi, Sakaguchi Kentaro, And More Get Thrust Into A Brutal “kiDnap GAME” In New Drama Poster

Upcoming drama “kiDnap GAME” has unveiled a new poster!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities—Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else in order to save their loved ones and survive.

The newly released poster features the faces of the characters entangled in the brutal game arranged in the shape of a rose.

At the center of the poster are Sakaguchi Kentaro and Lee Joon Gi. Sakaguchi Kentaro plays Nīide Toshiro, a Tokyo detective who pursues the truth after his wife is kidnapped, while Lee Joon Gi plays Han Ki Joo, a doctor who must abandon his principles to save his daughter. Their sharp gazes convey the desperation of characters driven to make extreme choices to save their loved ones.

The other five participants come from different backgrounds: Christina Lin (Alice Ko), a housewife from Taipei; Janice Lau (Carrie Wong), a flight attendant from Singapore; Miguel Garcia (Joel Torre), a taxi driver from Manila; Am Thanawan (Naruphonkamol Chaisang), a hostess from Bangkok; and Higa Kuranosuke (Mitsushima Shinnosuke), the founder of an IT startup in Naha. They participate in a brutal game that lasts for 10 days.

The poster also features characters connected to the case. Kasamatsu Sho plays a mysterious young man connected to the game, while Sakurai Yuki plays Nīide Toshiro’s wife, Nīide Saori. Okazaki Sae joins the cast as Isobe Akina, a reporter for a broadcasting station.

The giant rose formed by the characters’ faces is the centerpiece of the poster. The “red rose” is a recurring symbol throughout the series, teasing the secrets surrounding the kidnapping case and the survival game.

The production team said, “This poster visually captures the desperate inner struggles of the characters as they fight to the extreme to save their loved ones, as well as the mystery of the ‘red rose’ that runs throughout the drama.”

“kiDnap GAME” is set to premiere on Channel A on October 6 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below!

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Also check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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