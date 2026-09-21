Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Are Playful On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released a new making-of video for episodes 7 and 8!

The newly released making-of video begins with the director accidentally confusing Lee Jun Young for Song Kang, commenting that they look the same from the back. Lee Jun Young comments, “He keeps calling me Pio (Song Kang).”

Before filming, Song Kang and Lee Jun Young get playful, pretending to box and throw punches at each other while dodging and laughing out loud. The set is filled with their laughter before the atmosphere turns serious for their filming. The two also play games such as Slap Hands and run around chasing each other, creating a light-hearted and joyful atmosphere on set.

Lee Jun Young continues to express interest in filming with the camera while also making fun of the director for confusing him with Song Kang. Lee Jun Young jokes that he’s cameraman Pio. Meanwhile, Song Kang takes interest in the leveling tool, getting Lee Jun Young to measure his shoulder. Lee Jun Young jokes, “It’s not level,” drawing laughter from Song Kang.

Check out the making-of video below!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

Watch Now