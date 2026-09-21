Kian84, Lee Junho, Kazuha, And Kim Yeon Koung Get To Work At “Kian’s Bizarre B&B 2”

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 has unveiled new stills!

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” is a Netflix variety show in which Kian84 and his castmates run a one-of-a-kind guesthouse. Season 1 featured Kian84, BTS’s Jin, and Ji Ye Eun operating a unique lodging on the scenic island of Ulleungdo, offering guests an unforgettable hospitality experience. For Season 2, former volleyball player Kim Yeon Koung, 2PM’s Lee Junho, and LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha will be joining him.

This time, the second branch of “Kian’s Bizarre B&B” has been built deep in the mountains of Daegwallyeong in the middle of winter.

In one still, Kian84 is spotted once again hanging somewhere inside the second branch, following a similar appearance at the first branch.

Another still shows Lee Jun Ho and Kazuha singing in the karaoke room at Kian’s B&B.

Other stills offer a glimpse of the cast settling into their roles at the second branch, hinting at the lively and unpredictable moments ahead.

Producing director Lee So Min said, “Kian84 has created a second branch that is even more bizarre than the first. Will Kian84—now on his second stint as a guesthouse owner—succeed in running the place smoothly this time? Please look forward to the chaos that is set to unfold at the new Kian’s B&B with a fresh team of staff.”

“Kian’s Bizarre B&B” Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will be released over the course of three weeks, starting September 22. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kian84 in “Home Alone” on Viki below:

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And Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

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