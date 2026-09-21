Watch: Choo Young Woo Has No Courage To Hold Onto Kim So Hyun In New Romance Drama 'Between Steps' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Between Steps” has released a new teaser!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released teaser begins with Im Yoo Jin’s trembling voice saying, “If you don’t want this, tell me now. Three, two, one,” as the distance closing between her and Park Min Jae sends heart rates soaring. Their unexpected first encounter also draws attention. Im Yoo Jin’s gaze toward Park Min Jae, who helps her, is filled with excitement, and the subtle emotions blooming between them make viewers’ hearts flutter.

However, the air between them soon turns cold. The scene where Park Min Jae struggles to take off his prosthetic leg—appearing visibly uncomfortable—captures viewers. After a deep sigh, his face begins to reveal his inner turmoil as he says, “I’m not the right person for you.” Following this, Park Min Jae’s words, “I think this is as far as we go,” hint at a breakup, to which Im Yoo Jin cries out in frustration, “Do you really not have the courage to hold onto me?”

Watch the full teaser below:

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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Also check out Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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