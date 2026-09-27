6 K-Pop Idols With Visuals Destined For The Front Page Of Fashion Magazines

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but no matter what your tastes, there’s something so elegant about a magazine cover shoot! Each of these six K-pop idols have their own charms when it comes to visuals, and yet they’re all equally as striking on the glossy cover of a fashion magazine. They make every outfit look incredible!

1. TWICE’s Mina

With Mina’s doll-like features, it’s no surprise that she can make any outfit look good. However, there’s something about Mina’s visuals that makes her stand out as a cover model – it’s not just the outfits that stand out in every photo shoot, but she does too! Her naturally soft features adapt flawlessly to every single look, making her the perfect model.

2. RIIZE’s Shotaro

RIIZE’s Shotaro is super fierce onstage, but he also has a surprisingly adorable side! His unique combination of sharp and soft features give him standout visuals that make an incredible impact on the front cover of a fashion magazine. Being cute and cool at the same time means that he looks amazing in every single outfit!

High fashion is known for avant-garde looks – the bigger the fashion statement, the better! i-dle’s leader Soyeon has been known to rock some statement looks for group promotions too. Her soft features mean that she looks amazing in both feminine styles and more androgynous looks. She’s ideal as a model because she brings her own brand of cool to every look!

While muted features that meld into any style can be a boon for models, statement features can also look the most striking in a photo shoot. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin definitely embodies this idea! His sharp eyes and high cheekbones really shine on the front page. Each outfit makes him stand out rather than the other way around. He’s the star of every stage and every cover shoot!

Another idol whose striking features own every cover shoot – it’s Red Velvet’s Seulgi! Her smoldering eyes capture your attention straight away, no matter how out-there the outfit is. She also brings a certain level of sophistication to every look with her delicate proportions and sculpted body built in the dance studio. Even when she’s off-duty, she looks like a model!

BTS’s Jimin has the elegant lines and defined muscles of a dancer, which works perfectly when he’s on a magazine cover too! His standout visuals ensure that no outfit outshines him. Whether the look is toned down or totally off-the-wall, they all look incredible. It’s easy to see why any magazine with Jimin on the cover flies off the shelf!