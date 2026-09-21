Fin.K.L Announces Full-Group Comeback

The first generation girl group Fin.K.L is set to make a comeback for the first time in 21 years!

On September 21, GEMSTONE E&M announced, “All four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo Hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yuri—are preparing for a full-group reunion of Fin.K.L.”

This marks Fin.K.L’s first comeback in approximately 21 years since their digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L” in 2005. While the four members did reunite to release a new song through the 2019 JTBC variety program “Camping Club,” that was a one-time event centered around the broadcast. GEMSTONE E&M, which is in charge of planning and managing Fin.K.L’s full-group activities, emphasized that this reunion will be “a fresh start for sustainable activities.”

The agency further stated, “Fin.K.L is a group with symbolic significance in the history of South Korean popular music. We will sequentially unveil various activities so that we can create new moments with fans who have waited for Fin.K.L for a long time.”

Debuting in 1998, Fin.K.L was beloved as one of the representative girl groups of the first generation of idols, producing numerous hit songs such as “Blue Rain,” “To My Boyfriend,” “Forever Love,” and “Now.” Since then, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo Hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yuri have each built successful, independent careers in their respective fields.

Are you excited for Fin.K.L’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1)