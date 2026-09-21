Nam Ji Hyun Navigates Life In A Traditional Family In New Drama “Make Me Tingle”

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has released new stills featuring Nam Ji Hyun in character!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

Nam Ji Hyun plays Gong Yeon Su, the eldest daughter of the family’s main branch. Gong Yeon Su grew up undergoing rigorous conservative-minded training from a young age. Her profession is that of a trend-savvy marketer, but outside the office, she lives a completely different kind of daily life.

The newly released stills show Gong Yeon Su’s day, revealing a traditional vibe so strong that it is hard to believe it is the 21st century.

From early in the morning, she sits around a refreshment table with the elders of the family, sharing stories. Even though everyone is busy getting their day started, the unusual atmosphere of this family, where everyone still gathers to spend time together, is palpable. Gong Yeon Su is also subjected to lengthy life lessons from her grandparents. Yet even as she listens attentively without losing her gentle smile, Gong Yeon Su gives off a sense of extraordinary depth.

Gong Yeon Su’s preparations for the ancestral memorial rite also stand out. In a kitchen surrounded by countless dishes prepared for the ritual, Gong Yeon Su has her hair neatly tied up and is fully prepared for the task at hand. She effortlessly fries up jeon (savory pancakes), showcasing her seasoned expertise.

Gong Yeon Su also lends a hand by transferring well-fermented cheonggukjang (soybean paste) into containers. In keeping with the family tradition of making its own fermented soybean paste, she helps her family in the adjoining room, where dried, fermented soybean blocks hang in abundance.

Gong Yeon Su will showcase the image of a young person rarely seen these days as she moves back and forth between her roles as the eldest daughter of the family’s main branch and a marketer.

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Nam Ji Hyun in “To My Beloved Thief”:

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