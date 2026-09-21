Jang Se Hyuk And Moon Seung You’s 10-Year Relationship Is Tested In New Drama “Dive Into You”

Upcoming drama “Dive into You” has teased the chemistry between Jang Se Hyuk and Moon Seung You!

“Dive into You” is a fantasy romance starring WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) as Yoon Ha Na, an A-list actress who unexpectedly winds up swapping bodies with her twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk). After learning they can travel back in time using an old camcorder, the twins return to the past and attempt to prevent the death of Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

In the drama, Yoon Ha Na’s twin brother Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) and entertainment company CEO Seo Ye Rang (Moon Seung You) are a couple who have been in a relationship for 10 years. The two became a couple after Seo Ye Rang fell for former judo athlete Yoon Ha Ru and pursued him, and they have maintained their unwavering love for each other over the years.

However, their once-solid relationship faces a crisis after Yoon Ha Ru travels back in time with Yoon Ha Na following the death of Jung Woo Jae. After traveling to the past, Yoon Ha Ru faces an unprecedented situation in which he switches bodies with his younger sister Yoon Ha Na. The siblings try to save Jung Woo Jae, but their choices to change the future also affect Yoon Ha Ru’s relationship with Seo Ye Rang.

As a result, Yoon Ha Ru draws on his experience from their 10-year relationship and does everything he can to protect his relationship with Seo Ye Rang in preparation for a future that may change. It remains to be seen how the future unfolds for Seo Ye Rang and Yoon Ha Ru.

“Dive into You” premieres on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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