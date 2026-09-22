Ji Chang Wook Talks About His Recent Drama “The Scandal,” What Acting Means To Him, And More

Actor Ji Chang Wook recently sat down with ELLE Korea to discuss his recent drama “The Scandal”!

Based on the 2003 film “Untold Scandal,” “The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional talents far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky wager ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deception. The series tells a story steeped in forbidden love and irresistible seduction in an era when such passions were not permitted.

Discussing the process of developing his character Cho Won, Ji Chang Wook shared, “I tried not to deliberately exaggerate or add to his qualities as a playboy. Instead, I wanted them to be naturally reflected in his attitude and actions. Cho Won is a complex and challenging man. Since he is a character whose true feelings remain a mystery until the very end, it was quite fun to portray him, but there were also quite a few difficult aspects. I had many conversations with director Jung Ji Woo to bring the character of Cho Won to life.”

When asked about the similarities between himself and Cho Won, he shared, “Inevitably, since I am the one portraying the character, a little bit of Ji Chang Wook is bound to be reflected in the character as I portray him.”

He also discussed the scenes in which he faces off with Lady Cho. He remarked, “There isn’t a single scene in which Lady Cho and Cho Won encounter each other that isn’t breathtaking. Every moment is packed. We always put a lot of effort into rehearsals, and I think viewers will be able to fully feel the tension between the two, which has been meticulously portrayed.”

Ji Chang Wook, who has continuously reinvented himself through his performances in a variety of genres, was asked what acting means to him. He remarked, “It’s getting harder and harder. That’s because it’s not easy to define in a single phrase. That’s why I always try to rely heavily on the help of my colleagues, from the director to the cinematography, lighting, costumes, and makeup—even the look of the space I’m standing in. I always strive to act across various genres, but that doesn’t mean I can become a completely different person. In the end, acting is a job where you receive help from people. I’ve often thought that perhaps an actor’s skill lies in how well they make use of that help.”

He continued, “The moments when I feel the greatest thrill while acting are also, without exception, when I communicate well with my colleagues and team members. When we create a great scene that way and I see everyone happy about it, that’s when I enjoy my work the most.”

Talking about his daily life, Ji Chang Wook shared, “Honestly, my daily life these days is quite boring and repetitive. Sometimes it even feels uninteresting. Even so, the fortunate thing is that the career I chose is still incredibly fun for me. I want to continue moving steadily toward the standards I’ve set for myself.”

Ji Chang Wook’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of ELLE Korea.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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