Hong Seung Hee Believes She’s Jung Yong Hwa’s Drama Heroine In New Romance Drama “Oh My Guard”

Jung Yong Hwa and Hong Seung Hee’s new romance drama “Oh My Guard” has unveiled its main posters!

“Oh My Guard” follows an unprecedented and unpredictable romance between a top male actor with a fatal flaw and a mysterious woman who believes she is the female lead of his drama.

Director Yoon Jong Ho, who helmed “Lovely Runner” and “A Bona Fide Killer,” is co-directing the drama with Lee Seung Hoon, who directed “Doctor Shin.”

Jung Yong Hwa plays Hallyu star Uhm Tae Bong, a master of romance dramas who refuses to film kissing scenes. A top star with exceptional looks, acting skills, and confidence, Uhm Tae Bong also harbors a fatal secret that he cannot reveal to anyone.

Hong Seung Hee plays Oh Hae Ra, who—after an accident—comes to believe that she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead in Uhm Tae Bong’s drama. Hong Seung Hee will showcase two completely different sides as she switches between timid and easily frightened Oh Hae Ra and the bold, fearless Cha Hong Doo.

The two main posters highlight the drama’s unique premise, with Uhm Tae Bong appearing inside a television screen while Oh Hae Ra stands outside, playfully blurring the line between drama and reality. The vivid pink background and yellow TV further emphasize the drama’s quirky atmosphere.

Oh Hae Ra’s blissful smile as she hugs the TV featuring Uhm Tae Bong, who exudes the confidence of a top star, captures her devoted enthusiasm as a fan. Stickers featuring “Tae Bong” with a heart and a fan-themed character add another playful touch to her adoration for her favorite star.

The tagline, “Her very strange(?) world has come to me,” hints at the story that begins when Oh Hae Ra’s bizarre world—where she firmly believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of a drama—suddenly spills into Uhm Tae Bong’s reality. As he encounters the biggest variable of his life in the form of this mysterious woman, Uhm Tae Bong gradually finds himself drawn into her world, setting the stage for a playful romance filled with constant bickering.

“Oh My Guard” will premiere on Lifetime on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Brain Works” below:

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