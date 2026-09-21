Ningning Announced As New Ambassador For Bvlgari

aespa’s Ningning has been named the new ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Bvlgari!

On September 21, Bvlgari announced through its social media channels, “Singer Ningning joins the Bvlgari family as new ambassador. With her extraordinary artistry, magnetic presence, and instinct for exploring new possibilities, Ningning sets the tone for an exciting new chapter with Bvlgari. “

In the accompanying photos, Ningning showcases pieces from the new DIVAS’ DREAM jewelry collection, which reflects her vibrant and multifaceted charm, as well as SERPENTI jewelry and timepieces featuring the collection’s iconic serpent motif.

Check out Ningning’s stunning photos below!

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