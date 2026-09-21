Park Seo Kyung And Choi Joo Eun Are Best Friends Who Cherish Each Other More Than Anything In “Still Shining”

The film “Still Shining” has unveiled character stills capturing its protagonists at age 17!

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung) after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

The newly released stills turn back the clock to when Soon Ok and Jung Im were 17-year-old girls. Park Seo Kyung plays the younger Soon Ok. A 17-year-old girl who treasures her best friend Jung Im more than anyone, she harbors ambitious dreams of her own, including a dream of one day moving to Seoul and turning Jung Im into a star.

Choi Ju Eun plays the younger Jung Im. With a clear voice and exceptional singing ability, Jung Im dreams of becoming a singer. Despite growing up in modest circumstances, she refuses to give up on her dream and continues working toward her goal of one day becoming a singer known in Seoul.

The character stills offer glimpses into the special bond between the two girls. From Soon Ok gazing affectionately at Jung Im to the two girls smiling brightly at each other with flowers in their hair and lying side by side as they gaze at the sky, the images show just how precious their friendship was.

However, the mood shifts in one scene where the girls sit facing each other in a cramped space, looking at one another with concern. The contrasting image raises questions about what event will befall the two once-bright and carefree girls.

Park Seo Kyung shared her special affection for the film, saying, “‘Still Shining’ is a film that follows the memories Soon Ok has held onto for a long time and allowed me to realize many things and grow along the way.” She continued, “I hope viewers will remember that each person’s daily life and dreams were beautiful and pure, and that they, too, were once girls who dreamed, loved, and lived just like us.”

Choi Ju Eun shared, “‘Still Shining’ is especially meaningful to me as it is my first film and my first leading role.” She added, “It is a film filled with the desperation of chasing a dream, the longing to preserve memories, and the deep yearning for friendship. I sincerely hope it remains a film that people will never forget—and never want to forget—for a long time to come.”

“Still Shining” is slated to hit theaters in October 2026.

Watch Park Seo Kyung in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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