Watch: N.Flying Announces Comeback Date For 9th Mini Album "Still" With New Trailer
N.Flying is gearing up for their comeback!
On September 21, N.Flying unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming ninth mini album “Still,” which is slated to be released on October 8 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out the trailer below!
N.Flying released the digital single “In Between Seasons” earlier this year in June, and they released their second full-length album “Everlasting” in May 2025.
Stay tuned for updates on N.Flying’s comeback!
Watch N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub in “Spring of Youth” below:
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