Watch: N.Flying Announces Comeback Date For 9th Mini Album 'Still' With New Trailer

N.Flying is gearing up for their comeback!

On September 21, N.Flying unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming ninth mini album “Still,” which is slated to be released on October 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out the trailer below!

N.Flying released the digital single “In Between Seasons” earlier this year in June, and they released their second full-length album “Everlasting” in May 2025.

Stay tuned for updates on N.Flying’s comeback!

Watch N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub in “Spring of Youth” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)