“A Love Other Than Yours” And “Love On The Menu” To Not Air This Weekend

“A Love Other Than Yours” and “Love on the Menu” will not air this weekend.

On September 21, KBS announced that the September 26 (Saturday) and September 27 (Sunday) broadcasts of “A Love Other Than Yours” and “Love on the Menu” will be canceled due to coverage of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

During the break, special broadcasts featuring episodes 1 through 4 of “A Love Other Than Yours” will air at the following times:

September 23 at 10:20 p.m. KST (80 minutes)

September 26 at 11:20 p.m. KST (80 minutes)

September 30 at 11:10 p.m. KST (80 minutes)

Meanwhile, a special review version by YouTuber “Gomong” of “Love on the Menu” covering episodes 1 through 18 will air on September 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Love on the Menu” below:

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