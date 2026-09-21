Chang Ryul Enters A Cooking Competition To Beat The Only Chef Who Has Ever Defeated Him In “Final Table”

The upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled the first stills of Chang Ryul in character!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Chang Ryul plays Cha Woo Jin, the head chef of Exception, Korea’s top contemporary restaurant backed by Pyungyeon Group, the No. 1 company in the food service industry. A strict perfectionist, Cha Woo Jin follows set routines in everything he does, from running the kitchen and dining area to his everyday life. He also places great importance on precision and adhering to strict standards when it comes to cooking.

A culinary prodigy since childhood, Cha Woo Jin takes great pride in his skills and cannot stand losing to anyone in the kitchen. In the past, he once placed second in a cooking competition after being defeated by an anonymous chef, marking the first time he had ever failed to take first place.

When Cha Woo Jin learns that the chef who defeated him back then is entering a cooking survival competition, he decides to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” He hopes to settle the score by going head-to-head with his former rival once again.

The newly released photos capture Cha Woo Jin as he takes part in the cooking competition. Throughout the competition, he oversees the staff while preparing dishes himself. Outside the kitchen, he also visits various markets in search of ingredients.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me” on Viki below:

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