Watch: Kim Min Ha, Han Sun Hwa, And More’s Lives Intersect At The Same Café In “The Table: Day And Night”

The upcoming romance film “The Table: Day and Night” has released a new poster and teaser!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Jun), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

The newly released poster catches the eye with its pink-and-green color scheme and bold typography. The four couples are positioned between the words “DAY AND NIGHT,” each facing a different moment in their relationships. Yoo Jin and Hyeon Oh stand far apart, gazing in different directions; Sang Mi holds Young Min’s cheeks as he looks flustered; Hye Jin listens to Dong Nam with an uneasy expression; and Na Kyeong and Jong Su sit across from each other with a noticeable distance between them. What stories brought these eight characters to the café?

The teaser also offers glimpses of the characters as they spend days and nights in the same café from summer through fall. Their expressions convey a range of emotions associated with love, from excitement and surprise to curiosity and hesitation, as their stories sometimes unfold separately and at other times overlap.

Yoo Jin and Hyeon Oh’s dreamlike connection that stretches across day and night; Sang Mi and Young Min’s thrilling and unexpected reunion; Hye Jin and Dong Nam’s fiery first encounter; and Na Kyeong and Jong Su’s bittersweet and tender final moments come together. As the film’s tagline says, “All the moments we loved are here,” the four couples’ stories are set to capture the hearts of audiences.

Watch the teaser here:

“The Table: Day and Night” is slated to hit theaters in November.

Watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles below:

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