Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin’s Upcoming Drama “The Perfect Lie” Confirms Premiere Date With Glimpse Of Script Reading

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” is gearing up for its premiere!

On September 22, MBC announced that the drama will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Adding to the anticipation, the script reading brought together director Jo Young Min, writer Baek Jae Young, and the main cast, including Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin, Ok Ja Yeon, Im Seong Jae, Kim Ji Hyun, and Lee Chun Hee. The whirlwind story delivered an intense level of immersion while the actors’ wholehearted performances heated up the session.

Leading the cast, Yoo Yeon Seok heightened the tension with a performance that shifted between warmth and coldness. Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a cardiac surgeon and single father who is trusted by everyone. He portrayed Min Joon Ho as more level-headed than anyone else when holding a scalpel yet warmer than anyone else toward his only son. This contrast made the shock and impact of the fierce conflict between Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) that unfolds later even more powerful.

Seo Hyun Jin showed breathtaking concentration as Kang Ji Sun, an elementary school librarian who becomes entangled with Min Joon Ho, one of the parents at the school. Kang Ji Sun is a character whose emotions swing between extremes following her perfect date with Min Joon Ho. Seo Hyun Jin captured Kang Ji Sun’s ever-changing state of mind depending on the circumstances through an emotionally charged performance with a wide range.

Above all, the fierce acting performances between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who reunited after 10 years since “Dr. Romantic,” were remarkable. Throughout the reading, the two actors poured out so much energy that it could have been mistaken for an actual shoot. On top of that, their ultimate chemistry, built on mutual trust, kept everyone at the scene holding their breath.

The supporting cast further added to the tension with their distinct characters and solid acting skills. Ok Ja Yeon plays juvenile crimes unit detective Lee Hwa Young, Im Seong Jae plays Park Seok Gu, Lee Hwa Young’s husband and a UDT officer, Kim Ji Hyun plays Kang Ji Eun, Kang Ji Sun’s older sister and an anesthesiologist, and Lee Chun Hee plays Kim Hyung Soo, Kang Ji Eun’s husband and Kang Ji Sun’s brother-in-law.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

Watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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