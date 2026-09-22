Kim Jae Won, Cho Yi Hyun, And More Face An Unimaginable Final Job Interview In New Film “The Last Interview”

Upcoming film “The Last Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Last Interview” follows the events that unfold when mysterious envelopes revealing each candidate’s secrets are discovered during a job interview to select the final successful candidate. The film is directed by Kim Jung Hoon, who previously helmed “The Accidental Detective.”

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of the six applicants as they grow closer while preparing for their interviews before tensions begin to rise.

One still shows them continuing their study session late into the night and taking a group photo, highlighting the close-knit teamwork they have built along the way.

The stills also highlight the relationships between the characters. One still shows Hye In (Cho Yi Hyun), an observer who calmly watches the situation unfold, and Jin Woo (Kim Jae Won), a warm-hearted idealist, looking at each other.

However, the atmosphere changes completely once the final interview begins. When an envelope containing revelations appears, the applicants begin to suspect one another.

Another still shows Hee Chan (Kang You Seok), a mediator who works to resolve conflicts among the six, maintaining a relaxed demeanor as he checks the contents of the envelope and explains what is inside.

As suspicion spreads throughout the room, Joo Won (Bae Gang Hee), a perfectionist, is seen sharply questioning Yo Han (Kwak Dong Yeon), a strategist.

The growing tension is further reflected in the other stills, which show Seung Bin (Shin Seung Ho), an action-oriented leader, watching the situation with a complicated facial expression, while the applicants gather in front of an observation camera to check something.

The stills portraying the moment when Jin Woo grabs an agitated Yo Han to stop him, along with all six applicants facing one another across the revelation envelope as the time limit approaches, show how the interview room has transformed into a space where emotions are ready to explode.

“The Last Interview” is set to hit theaters in November. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles below:

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And watch Kang You Seok in “Law and The City”:

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