Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Welcome Their Second Child

Actor couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon have become parents of two!

On September 22, Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment announced, “Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy daughter today.”

The agency added, “Both the mother and the baby are currently healthy. Park Shin Hye is resting and recovering amid the love and care of her family.”

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon got married in January 2022 and welcomed a baby boy in May of the same year.

Park Shin Hye most recently starred in the tvN drama “Undercover Miss Hong,” which concluded this past March, while Choi Tae Joon appeared in the KBS2 drama “Iron Family,” which concluded in January of last year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Park Shin Hye in “Pinocchio” with subtitles below:

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Also check out Choi Tae Joon in “Iron Family”:

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