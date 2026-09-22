Lee Jin Hee, Kim Young Min, Lee Sung Wook, Kim Young Ah, And More Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama “Doctor X”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released stills introduce the characters centered around Guseo University Hospital and Jang Hee Sook’s (Lee Jung Eun) medical staffing agency.

The medical staff at Guseo University Hospital includes Jo Won Jin (Lee Jin Hee), a professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine who keeps her composure and stays focused even during tense surgical situations.

Do Yoon Sik (Kim Young Min) is a professor of general surgery who devotes himself to research and academic papers while dreaming of becoming the hospital director.

Lee Sung Wook plays Bae Heung Gon, the master of laparoscopy who is certified as a specialist in both general surgery and neurosurgery.

Kwon Seung Woo portrays Ma Sung Gyu, a senior general surgery resident whose life motto is “just enough.” He will team up with Do Yoon Sik and Bae Heung Gon as the “three surgical yes-men.”

Heo Joon Seok portrays Kim Sung Jin, a professor of emergency medicine who considers saving lives his calling.

Choi Duk Moon plays Yang Eung Gu, a North Korean defector and traditional Korean medicine doctor who quietly supports Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook as their mentor.

Kim Jung Young portrays Yoo Mi Kyung, a hospice and family medicine physician who serves as another mentor to Gye Soo Jung while warmly looking after Jang Hee Sook as her friend.

Rounding out the cast are the characters embroiled in conflicts over the hospital’s interests and power. Kim Young Ah plays Lee Sun Ae, a management team director who will stop at nothing to protect the hospital.

Choi Kwang Il plays Goo Bon Pyung, the chairman of Guseo University Hospital and the leader of “Mokryeonhoe,” a secret group of powerful doctors at the university hospital.

Jung Suk Yong portrays Kim Chang Soo, a key member of Mokryeonhoe and the president of the Seonam City Medical Association.

The production team shared, “The complex relationships intertwined within Guseo University Hospital and the strong chemistry among the members of the medical staffing agency will blend with Gye Soo Jung’s activities to make the drama even richer.”

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jin Hee in “To My Beloved Thief” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Sung Wook in “Reborn Rookie”:

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