Kim Jae Yeong Dedicates Himself To His Adult Product Start-Up In New Drama “Make Me Tingle”

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Jae Yeong in character!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic coming-of-age romantic comedy about Gong Yeon Su (Nam Ji Hyun), who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Dokgo Dal (Kim Jae Yeong), a sex toy startup CEO who opens up a whole other world for her.

Kim Jae Yeong plays Dokgo Dal, a character who believes there is no set order or formula for love and relationships and views sex toys as natural products rather than something special or unfamiliar.

The newly released stills offer an up-close look at how he spends his day. In one still, Dokgo Dal starts his day by arriving at the office. From receiving work-related reports from the vice president to exchanging opinions with him, Dokgo Dal takes the lead in his work, fully embodying the role of a sexy CEO.

Another still captures Dokgo Dal visiting a sex toy store outside the office. At the store, which sells products from his own brand, Dokgo Dal checks which products have the highest sales and which ones attract the most interest while also monitoring consumer responses. The still highlights his unexpectedly meticulous side.

In addition, Dokgo Dal visits a lifestyle shop that sells products from categories different from his own brand and repeatedly researches ways to lower the barriers to entering the sex toy market. He shows enthusiasm for doing the legwork himself and pouring his heart into developing better business ideas.

Through the drama, Dokgo Dal is set to showcase his distinctive presence without being bound by conventions, from his values to the way he works.

“Make Me Tingle” is set to be released on October 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Jae Yeong in “Love in Contract”:

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