Watch: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Carry Out Secret Missions On The Filming Set Of “100 Days Of Deception”

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has scheduled the special broadcast “100 Days of Deception: Secret Documents” (literal title) to air before the drama’s premiere!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration. The drama also stars Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu.

The newly released poster and teaser for the special broadcast “100 Days of Deception: Secret Documents” feature actors Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu carrying out a mission on the drama’s filming set. Having received the order to find the secret document hidden in the Japanese Government-General of Korea, they search every corner of the set for the document.

In the upcoming special broadcast, the actors will personally introduce the drama and their respective characters. While carrying out missions against the backdrop of the actual filming set, they will also give viewers a sneak peek at the show’s setting and the locations that will appear in the drama.

Watch the teaser for the special broadcast below!

“100 Days of Deception: Secret Documents” will air on October 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST, while “100 Days of Deception” will premiere one week later on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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