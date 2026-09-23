3 Striking Moments In Episodes 3-4 Of “The Ordinary Jackpot” 

What would you do if you won the lottery? That is a question many people ask, but only a few get to answer. In “The Ordinary Jackpot,” Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk) sees himself in this predicament when he wins almost one million dollars overnight. However, this strike of luck gives him more than a hefty amount of money; it also gives him the chance to change inwardly. In last week’s episodes, we see more of how his actions create a butterfly effect, giving us some striking moments along the way.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead.

1. Gong Eun Tae teaming up with Yang Joon Ho

Everyone talks about enemies to lovers in romance, but the enemies to friends in office dramas just hit different. When Gong Eun Tae finally stands up to his, until then, nemesis, Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), and calls him out for his bullying, the wall between them finally breaks, allowing them to be honest for the first time. What Eun Tae couldn’t have predicted, though, is how good of a team they could be. Once they clear the air, not only do they become a particularly competent duo who tackles down complex corporate politics, but they even turn into cute, silly friends.

In that sense, both Lee Jun Hyuk and Seo Hyun Woo are great at showing glimpses of comic relief throughout the episodes. While both of their characters appear mostly serious and collected at work, when you see them interacting with each other, they can also be quite funny together without overdoing it. The show isn’t exactly a parody, but it isn’t a melodrama either, and these characters can perfectly portray that balance.

2. Gong Eun Tae standing up for his team members

For Eun Tae, winning the lottery didn’t change his life in a material way. He isn’t exactly rich, nor can he quit his job just yet. However, the emotional and psychological change he has due to it alters everything around him—especially his relationship with his team. Previously, he allowed other team leaders and higher-ups to push him around, shifting their workload on a whim, with him being unable to see how that could affect the rest of his Sales Team 5. But once Eun Tae sees that, he can’t unsee it.

They aren’t what you would call a found family, but you can notice how important they are to each other. After all the struggles they had to endure together, it is impossible not to be. That’s what makes them all the more endearing. And at the same time, Eun Tae also starts to discover what a true team leader is. Even with a new member on his team, who seems suspicious to say the least, he is empathetic and patient enough to wait until she can open up willingly. Hopefully, his good intentions won’t go to waste.

3. Jung Sun Hyuk turning into a villain

Although this drama starts every episode very slowly, showing as if nothing really were to happen outside of the normal routine in a company, the plot unravels little by little, explaining the main conflict as it goes. It isn’t something dramatic, but it works to build up the tension effectively, keeping you hooked to the story. That’s why when Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan) turns into a sort of villain, it is so shocking.

The man who seemed closest to Eun Tae, all kind smiles and goodie-two-shoes, deciding to quit and even start poaching the company’s staff in less than a week is more than a wild move. Oh Dae Hwan is also great at appearing as a simple-minded character who later on turns more wicked than expected. The quiet ones are always the most dangerous. But that’s just how life is. With one apparently insignificant change, everything moves, and Gong Eun Tae has already set this story in motion.

Keep up with “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Blossom Through the Cloud“ and “The Ordinary Jackpot”