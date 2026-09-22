Watch: Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama “The Great King Munmu”

The upcoming drama “The Great King Munmu” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Directed by Kim Young Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “The Great King Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The script reading brought together director Kim Young Jo, writers Kim Ri Heon and Hong Jin Yi, as well as cast members including Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, Park Sung Woong, Jung Woong In, Kim Do Hyun, Baek Sung Hyun, Yang Hyun Min, Oh Seung Hoon, Lee Ji Hoon, Park Myung Hoon, Im Ho, Choi Soo Rin, and Cho Seong Ha, among others.

Once the script reading officially began, the actors fully immersed themselves in their roles. Lee Hyun Wook, who plays Silla’s 30th king Kim Pom Min; Jang Hyuk, who plays Yeon Gaesomun, the war god of Goguryeo and a ruthless dictator; Kim Kang Woo, who portrays the 29th king of Silla, Kim Chun Chu; and Park Sung Woong, who plays Kim Yu Shin, Silla’s famed general, impressed with their explosive performances.

Veteran actors known for their solid acting skills, including Jung Woong In, Kim Do Hyun, Baek Sung Hyun, Yang Hyun Min, Oh Seung Hoon, Lee Ji Hoon, Park Myung Hoon, Im Ho, Choi Soo Rin, and Cho Seong Ha, also made a strong impression. The actors’ performances, which moved seamlessly between conflict and reconciliation, foreshadowed the stories of characters standing at the center of history during a turbulent era.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video shows breathtaking landscapes captured during filming in Mongolia.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below!

“The Great King Munmu” is slated to premiere in November. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” on Viki:

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Also check out Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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