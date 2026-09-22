TWICE's Dahyun And Cha Woo Min Confirmed For New Romance Film By 'King The Land' Director

TWICE’s Dahyun and actor Cha Woo Min will star together in the upcoming film “Clouds Roll Like Gureumi” (literal title).

On September 22, Ilgan Sports reported that Dahyun and Cha Woo Min have been cast as the leads of “Clouds Roll Like Gureumi” and recently completed the script reading.

In response to the report, the film’s production company npio Entertainment confirmed, “It is true that Dahyun and Cha Woo Min have been cast as the leads in the film ‘Clouds Roll Like Gureumi.’”

The film is a youth romance about a man and woman who constantly bicker before eventually becoming a place of comfort for each other.

Dahyun will play Oh Gu Reum, an art major who responds to rude people with even sharper wit, while Cha Woo Min will play Kim Jun San, a physical education student specializing in swimming.

The film will be directed by Choi Sun Min, who previously co-directed JTBC dramas including “King the Land,” “Miss Night and Day,” and “Surely Tomorrow.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the film!

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in his most recent drama “My Bias, My Boss”:

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And watch TWICE’s Dahyun in her drama “Love Me” below:

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