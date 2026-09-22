Kim Hee Soo And Lee Jung Hyun Finally Get Their Long-Awaited Discharge In “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”

Lee Jung Hyun and Kim Hee Soo are finally set to complete their military service in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The newly released stills capture the discharge ceremonies of Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun) and Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo). Kang Chan Seok and Choi Byung Nam look dignified as they finally reach their discharge day. Kang Chan Seok has shown remarkable growth, transforming from a troublesome “villain” into a changed man, while Choi Byung Nam has always been the soldier who brings laughter wherever he goes. Having had their discharge delayed once due to the Homeland Defense Training, the two wear expressions that reflect both relief and bittersweetness as they finally bid farewell to military life.

Park Jae Soo (Oh Yong), known as the “father” of 2nd Company, is captured preparing to send his “sons” off once again with a warm smile.

However, in the last still, Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan) is seen shaking hands with someone with a stern expression, adding tension to the episode. After proving his abilities by successfully completing the Homeland Defense Training, viewers are left wondering what new challenge awaits him. It also remains to be seen whether Jo Baek Ho will achieve the result he has hoped for in the final promotion review.

The production team commented, “In today’s Episode 10, the final stories of Kang Chan Seok and Choi Byung Nam, who have been working toward their discharge, will unfold. Please look forward to the conclusion of their long journey filled with laughter and tears.” They added, “Please also stay tuned until the very end to find out whether Jo Baek Ho will be promoted.”

Episode 10 of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” will air on September 22 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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