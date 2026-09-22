Park Hyuk Kwon, Seo Jeong Yeon, Kim Min Seok, And Kim So Hyun Are A Family Full Of Bickering And Love In “Between Steps”

The upcoming drama “Between Steps” has shared a glimpse of Kim So Hyun’s family!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The new stills introduce Im Yoo Jin’s family, whose ordinary appearance makes them all the more intriguing. Park Hyuk Kwon and Seo Jeong Yeon play Im Yong Seok and Seo Mi Young, respectively. Im Yong Seok is the family’s kind and hardworking father who runs Jeil Car Center, while Seo Mi Young is a diligent and tenacious mother who handles the books at the auto shop. Though they do not have much, their children are their greatest pride in life.

Kim Min Seok plays Im Yoo Sung, Im Yoo Jin’s older brother, who is just one year her senior. In the newly released stills, his carefree and immature personality is on full display. He works as a mechanic at his parents’ auto shop and regularly gets into hair-pulling fights with Im Yoo Jin. However, despite his appearance, he is a dependable older brother who deeply cares for his sister and his family.

Kim So Hyun shared her thoughts on working with Park Hyuk Kwon, Seo Jeong Yeon, and Kim Min Seok, saying, “Starting from the day of the script reading, we would sometimes meet separately, talk, and do a lot of research together. I think that allowed us to naturally show many moments that felt like a real family on set.”

ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Kim Min Seok in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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