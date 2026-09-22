Jung Yong Hwa Is A Top Romance Actor With A Mysterious No-Kiss Rule In “Oh My Guard”

The upcoming romance drama “Oh My Guard” has unveiled the first stills of Jung Yong Hwa in character!

“Oh My Guard” follows an unprecedented and unpredictable romance between Uhm Tae Bong (Jung Yong Hwa), a top actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Jung Yong Hwa plays global top star Uhm Tae Bong, a renowned master of romance drama who always refuses to film kissing scenes. Confident in both his striking looks and acting skills, Uhm Tae Bong is a top star who has a secret he cannot reveal to anyone. He is also a charismatic character with a knack for witty banter and a playful side that unexpectedly emerges at times.

Jung Yong Hwa will showcase Uhm Tae Bong’s many sides, from the glamorous image of a top star at the height of his career to his unexpected comedic side and the flaws hidden beneath his seemingly perfect exterior.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of Uhm Tae Bong, whose seemingly indifferent yet composed expression exudes the relaxed confidence of a top star. His deep gaze and faint smile hint at his charm as a renowned romance actor.

However, Uhm Tae Bong has one firm rule: he never films kissing scenes. Why does a star known for romance dramas refuse to film them?

Moreover, his seemingly perfect life takes an unexpected turn when Oh Hae Ra appears, a strange woman who firmly believes she is the female lead in his drama.

“Oh My Guard” will premiere on Lifetime on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Brain Works” below:

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