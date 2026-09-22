Chungha's 'Roller Coaster' Becomes Her 2nd MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Chungha has just hit the 100 million mark for the second time on YouTube!

On September 22 at approximately 8:30 p.m. KST, Chungha’s music video for her hit 2018 song “Roller Coaster” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it her second solo music video to reach the milestone following “Gotta Go.”

Chungha first released the music video for “Roller Coaster” on January 17, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over eight years, eight months, and five days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to Chungha! Celebrate by watching the music video for “Roller Coaster” again: