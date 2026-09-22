UNIS To Conclude Group Activities Following End Of Contract

UNIS will conclude their official activities as a full group following the end of their exclusive contract.

On September 22, F&F Entertainment announced through an official statement that the group’s exclusive management contract with the company will end on September 26, 2026. After ongoing discussions between the agency and the members regarding the contract period and the direction of their future activities, they ultimately decided to conclude UNIS’s official activities as a full group in accordance with the originally scheduled contract period.

UNIS is an eight-member project girl group formed through SBS’s girl group survival show “Universe Ticket.” The show concluded in January 2024, with the winning contestants set to debut as UNIS under a two-year-and-six-month contract. The group made their debut on March 27, 2024, with their first mini album “We UNIS.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is F&F Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely thank all EverAfter [fandom name] for your unwavering love and support for UNIS, from the group’s time on SBS’s “Universe Ticket” through their debut in March 2024 and throughout their activities to this day. After two and a half years of activities together with the love and support of their fans, we would like to inform you that UNIS’s exclusive management contract with our company will end on September 26, 2026. The company and the members have continuously discussed the contract period and the direction of their future activities. After thorough discussions, we have ultimately decided to conclude UNIS’s official activities as a full group in accordance with the originally scheduled contract period. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the members, who have poured their passion and sincerity into creating countless performances and precious moments under the name UNIS. Although their official activities together as UNIS will come to an end, we will also sincerely support the members as they embark on new beginnings, continue pursuing their dreams in their respective paths, and grow further. Above all, UNIS was able to exist today thanks to all the EverAfter who have always stood by their side. Once again, we sincerely thank all the fans who have created an unforgettable, miraculous journey together with UNIS over the years. We ask for your continued love and warm support for the members as they take on new challenges in the future. Thank you.

We wish all the UNIS members the very best in their future endeavors!