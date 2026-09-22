Ahn Hyo Seop And Hong Hwa Yeon’s New Drama “Final Table” Sets The Stage For A Fierce Cooking Competition

The upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled a new poster!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef. The drama stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, and more.

The newly released poster offers a glimpse of the tense atmosphere inside the studio before the competition begins. Designed to resemble a professional restaurant kitchen, the space is fully equipped with neatly arranged countertops, dishes, and cooking utensils.

The tagline, “The world’s fiercest meal begins,” raises questions about which chefs will step into the competition and what extraordinary dishes they will create in their quest for the coveted top spot.

Blending the storytelling of a drama with the thrills of a survival cooking show, “Final Table” promises to offer a unique viewing experience.

The production team commented, “‘The Table: K-Chef 2026’ will introduce a new theme in each round, and the chefs will prepare dishes based on each theme, pouring their heart and soul into their creations. We hope viewers will look forward to the chefs’ storytelling as they explain the connection between each theme and their dishes, as well as the personal stories behind them.”

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

WATCH NOW

Also watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)