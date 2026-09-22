Watch: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan X Joshua Announce JxJ Unit Debut Date And Details With 'DREAMSCAPE' Teaser

Mark your calendars for SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Joshua’s long-awaited unit debut!

According to PLEDIS Entertainment, Jeonghan and Joshua are officially set to debut as SEVENTEEN’s newest unit JxJ on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST, when the duo will release their first mini album “DREAMSCAPE.”

The agency’s official English announcement explained, “Meaning a landscape of dreams, ‘DREAMSCAPE’ explores two dimensions of dreaming: unconscious fantasies, and ideals we aspire to make real. Through music, the album traces the endless cycle and collision of these two kinds of dreams—fantasies born from the unconscious and ideals pursued in reality—as they blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy and open up a new sensory world.

“As dreamers moving between reality and fantasy, Jeonghan and Joshua will deliver a captivating audiovisual experience, drawing on the aesthetic tension created as the boundary between the two begins to dissolve.”

Pre-orders for “DREAMSCAPE” will begin on September 23 at 11 a.m. KST. In the meantime, check out JxJ’s first teaser for the upcoming mini album below!

While you wait for JxJ’s debut, watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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