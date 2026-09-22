Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Becomes Both Singers' First No. 1 Hit On Billboard Radio Songs Chart

Both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala have scored their first No. 1 hit on U.S. radio!

On September 22 local time, Billboard announced that Jennie and Tame Impala’s remix of “Dracula” had reached a new peak of No. 1 on its Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

“Dracula,” which has now become both singers’ first song ever to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, recorded an airplay audience of 62.6 million in the United States from September 11 to 17.

Outside of the Radio Songs chart, “Dracula” returned to its peak of No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100, where it previously became both Jennie’s and Tame Impala’s first top 10 hit.

“Dracula” also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Adult Pop Airplay chart this week.

This week’s Billboard charts will be published in full on September 23 local time.

Congratulations to Jennie and Tame Impala!

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