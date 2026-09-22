TWICE's 'Perfect World' Extends Their Record As Girl Group With Most MVs To Hit 100 Million Views

TWICE has extended their world record on YouTube!

On September 23 at approximately 8:18 a.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for their 2021 Japanese title track “Perfect World” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“Perfect World” is TWICE’s 27th full-group music video to reach the milestone, extending their record as the girl group with the most music videos to hit 100 million views on the platform.

TWICE first released the music video for “Perfect World” on June 30, 2021 at 12 a.m. KST, meaning that it took around five years, two months, and 24 days to reach 100 million views.

Before “Perfect World,” TWICE previously hit the 100 million mark with their music videos for “Like OOH-AHH,” “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” Signal,” “Likey,” “Heart Shaker,” “What is Love?”, “YES or YES,” “Candy Pop,” “FANCY,” “Feel Special,” “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “TT (Japanese Version),” “Breakthrough,” “Alcohol-Free,” “The Feels,” “SCIENTIST,” “Talk that Talk,” “One More Time,” “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE,” “SET ME FREE,” “Strategy,” and “THIS IS FOR.”

Congratulations to TWICE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Perfect World” again below: