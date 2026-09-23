'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet In Close Battle With 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

The ratings battle between ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” and tvN’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” is nearly too close to call!

On September 22, “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 4.821 percent, marking a new personal record for the drama.

Meanwhile, the new series “The Ordinary Jackpot” trailed close behind with an average nationwide rating of 4.815 percent for its fourth episode, nearly tying “New Recruit 4: Sabotage.”

Start watching “The Ordinary Jackpot” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” below!

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