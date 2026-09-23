Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, And Kim Woo Seok Take On Different Positions In New Drama “Doctor X” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Doctor X” has unveiled new character posters!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who roots out corruption at Guseo University Hospital. Known as the crazy Gye in the operating room, she is set to charge ahead without knowing failure or compromise. In the poster, she wears a cold facial expression against a red background. However, beneath that poker face lies a passionate side and her determination to stand up against the hospital’s corrupt powers.

Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of a medical staff agency who sends Gye Soo Jung to Guseo University Hospital. Unlike the friendly smile she shows in the poster, her unreadable gaze hints at the story behind her character.

Son Hyun Joo plays Boo Seung Kwon, the director of Guseo University Hospital, which is riddled with corruption. His authority as the hospital director is evident as he holds a microphone in the operating room observation area. At the same time, his troubled gaze hints at the inner conflict he faces between his convictions and reality.

Kim Woo Seok plays surgical intern Park Tae Kyung, whose life at the hospital changes completely after meeting Gye Soo Jung. In the poster, his flustered facial expression, as if he has witnessed something in the operating room, foreshadows the unpredictable events he will encounter as he becomes entangled with Gye Soo Jung.

In particular, the key point to watch is how these characters, each standing in different positions within the hospital, will change with the arrival of Gye Soo Jung.

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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