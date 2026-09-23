Ryu Hye Young Transforms Into A Broadcast Streamer In New Thriller Film “Killing Time”

Upcoming film “Killing Time” has unveiled new stills featuring Ryu Hye Young in character!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

Ryu Hye Young plays streamer Yeon Woo, who quit streaming and kept a low profile after the death of a team member. However, she eventually steps back in front of the camera. At the suggestion of Joo Won (Nam Yoon Su), Yeon Woo decides to return to streaming but becomes caught up in an unexpected threat at an abandoned hospital she visits to film new content.

Ryu Hye Young portrays her psychological changes as she struggles with the aftermath of the incident, her desperation to return to streaming, and her fight for survival.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into Yeon Woo’s conflicting emotions as she faces the situation. In one image, she appears shocked as she stares at a laptop screen, revealing her anxiety.

In another still, she stares straight ahead with a resolute expression as she aims at something.

The stills tease the choices Yeon Woo will make during a live broadcast in which her life is at stake.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October.

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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