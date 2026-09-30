Top 5 Korean Shows On Viki In September 2026

As September comes to a close, it’s time to look back at the shows that kept viewers entertained throughout the month. Here are the top five Korean titles that received the most love on Viki in September!

In no particular order.

“The Ordinary Jackpot” tells the story of Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Watch “The Ordinary Jackpot”:

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Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Watch “My Bias, My Boss”:

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“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Watch “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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Based on a manhwa, the animated series “One-Room TA” is a BL romance about college sophomore Uyun who finds himself falling for the handsome introverted TA Jin Hyeong. After impulsively confessing his feelings, the two unexpectedly become roommates, and Uyun discovers that Jin Hyeong is very different from the calm TA he knows on campus.

Watch “One-Room TA”:

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Starring Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

Watch “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”:

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