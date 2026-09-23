Nam Yoon Su Pushes His Crew To The Limit In A Desperate Bid To Revive Their Channel In “Killing Time”

Upcoming film “Killing Time” has unveiled new stills featuring Nam Yoon Su in character!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called “Killing Time” that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream. Determined to make a successful comeback, the crew heads to an abandoned hospital, where they are attacked by a mysterious entity and forced into a desperate fight for survival against its merciless assault.

Nam Yoon Su transforms into Joo Won, the leader of an internet broadcasting crew who ventures into a dangerous abandoned hospital in a bid to make a comeback. Joo Won pursues increasingly provocative content in an effort to revive the struggling “Killing Time” channel. As the crew’s leader and producer-director, he refuses to give up on creating hit content even in dangerous situations and pushes filming forward until the very end.

The newly released stills capture Joo Won’s determination to bring the channel back to life. In one still, his unwavering determination is evident in his resolute expression.

In another still, he wears a tense, hardened expression as if he has encountered an unexpected situation beyond the monitor.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October.

In the meantime, watch Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City” on Viki:

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