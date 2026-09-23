Koo Kyo Hwan Gets Ready For Action In New Film “Reawaken Man: The Red” Special Posters

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled new posters!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The special movie theater format posters feature various looks of Koo Kyoo Hwan as Seok Hwan.

The ScreenX poster shows Seok Hwan holding a baseball bat while talking to someone on the phone. It hints at the events he will face after discovering his ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying.

The 4DX poster captures the moment Seok Hwan leaps over a car. In the film, Koo Kyo Hwan takes on action acting in earnest, performing intense action sequences that include jumping between buildings and confronting armed opponents.

The MX4D poster features Seok Hwan with red hair and a lollipop in his mouth. It captures Seok Hwan’s carefree and confident personality as he maintains his composure even in dangerous situations.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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