Seo Kang Jun Talks About 'A Love Other Than Yours,' Aspirations For His Acting Career, And More

Seo Kang Jun recently sat down with ELLE Korea to discuss his currently airing drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar. Seo Kang Jun stars as Namgoong Ho, a corporate employee who would do anything for his longtime girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin).

When asked how he felt after wrapping up filming, he remarked, “I exhausted myself quite a bit trying to fully understand Namgoong Ho and Mi Do’s hearts and states of mind, in addition to expressing the emotions that stemmed from them.” He continued, “I’m currently experiencing a kind of exhaustion that comes after pouring out all the emotions inside me.”

About his character Namgoong Ho, Seo Kang Jun shared his own interpretation of the character by explaining, “I wanted him to be someone who seems very put-together, respects boundaries, and is diligent, but is also an anxious person living an unstable life.”

When asked about the questions the drama raises about love and relationships, he remarked, “I believe I have to stand firmly on my own feet in order to love someone properly. Sacrificing yourself for someone is one of the many ways of loving, but the prerequisite is fully maintaining your own life. Your partner should not become the reason for your life.”

Seo Kang Jun, who focuses on building his life one step at a time rather than setting clear-cut life goals, was asked about the emptiness that follows small moments of happiness. He replied, “Emptiness is a precious opportunity that allows me to face my true self.” He added, “Among the elements that make a long life meaningful, there are not only positive emotions, but also solitude, emptiness, and loneliness.” Referring to Hermann Hesse’s novel “Siddhartha,” he revealed how delving into his inner self and exploring who he is are also closely connected to his life as an actor.

He also openly shared his aspirations for his acting career. “I want to push beyond my current limits when it comes to expression,” Seo Kang Jun shared, talking about the next stage he hopes to reach as an actor. “At the same time, I want to have the courage to scale back my expressions—to bring my emotions further inward so they can be conveyed without necessarily being shown, and to deliver performances that aren’t superficial.”

Seo Kang Jun’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of ELLE Korea.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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