10 Office Rom-Com K-Dramas Which Bring Both Love And Laughs

There is something particularly addictive about a good office romance. Whether it is a boss falling for an employee, colleagues discovering that their professional rivalry hides a deeper attraction, or two people finding love while navigating demanding careers, K-dramas have turned the workplace into one of their favorite settings for romance and comedy.

From fangirls who join a company to get closer to their celebrity crush to secretaries finally walking away from their demanding bosses, these dramas mix workplace politics, professional ambitions, and complicated relationships with plenty of laughs. Here are some office rom-coms to add to your watchlist.

Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun) is a devoted fan of idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), whom she has supported for years. Determined to meet her favorite star, she leaves a job at a major company and joins fashion platform APPELLO, founded by Lee Chan and his best friend Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon), who is CEO.

But instead of enjoying her dream workplace with her all-time bias being well within arm’s reach, Da Reum finds herself dealing with the meticulous and demanding Ha Gi. As she spends more time with her boss, her feelings become complicated, as she is left wondering which one of them really makes her heart skip a beat.

What makes this rom-com fun is the unusual setup. Da Reum enters the company because of her idol crush, only to discover that the person who starts catching her attention is her boss. The workplace setting adds another layer to an already complicated love triangle.

Start watching “My Bias, My Boss”:

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Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) is the CEO of Peoplez, a successful headhunting company. She is brilliant at her job but less comfortable with the everyday details of life outside work. Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) joins her as her secretary and assistant. A single father who is warm, organized, and exceptionally capable, Eun Ho is almost the opposite of his demanding boss. As the two work closely together, their professional relationship gradually develops into something more.

The appeal of this drama is the role reversal. Instead of the usual competent male boss and inexperienced female employee, “Love Scout” gives viewers a formidable female CEO and a male secretary who becomes indispensable to her both professionally and personally. Upending the gender stereotypes and the contrasting personalities of the leads create much of the show’s charm.

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Baek Su Jung (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) first meet through an online game when they are teenagers. They form a connection which is best left forgotten, without knowing each other’s real identities. 16 years later, they meet again in the real world—this time as an employee and her boss. Su Jung is a planning team leader at Yongseong Department Store, while Ju Yeon is the head of its strategic planning division.

Childhood memories, an online romance, and a workplace reunion make this a classic enemies-to-lovers setup with a modern twist. The fun comes from watching two people who once knew each other very differently try to navigate their new boss-employee relationship.

Start watching “My Dearest Nemesis”:

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Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun) is the tough and eccentric head of the audit office at Haemu Group. Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung) is an ace employee in the company’s audit department whose career takes an unexpected turn when he is demoted to a team that handles internal misconduct. His new circumstances bring him into close contact with In Ah, whose unpredictable personality makes their professional relationship anything but straightforward. Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), Haemu Group’s executive vice chairman, and his secretary, Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon), add another layer to the workplace story.

The audit office setting gives the romance an unusual workplace backdrop. Instead of simply dealing with deadlines and office gossip, the characters are investigating misconduct while trying to figure out whom they can trust, making the professional and personal conflicts collide.

Start watching “Filing for Love”:

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On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) is a former national-level judo athlete whose sporting career ends after an injury. She finds a new direction when she joins the editorial department of a webtoon company as a rookie employee. Seok Ji Hyung (Choi Daniel) is her experienced deputy editor and mentor, while Goo Joon Yeong (Nam Yoon Su) is a new employee from the sales team who initially struggles to adapt to the workplace.

“Today’s Webtoon” is as much about finding your place professionally as it is about romance. Set inside the fiercely competitive webtoon industry, the drama follows young employees earning how to survive office politics, support one another, and grow into their careers. It is a warm workplace drama with romantic elements rather than a conventional office romance.

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“The Divorce Insurance”

Noh Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook) is an insurance actuary who has been divorced three times. Working in the innovative product development team at an insurance company, he comes up with the unusual idea of divorce insurance. Kang Han Deul (Lee Joo Bin), an underwriter who has filed for divorce after being mistreated by her in-laws, joins his team. Their colleagues include cautious team member Ahn Jeong Man (Lee Kwang Soo) and financial mathematician Jeon Na Rae (Lee Da Hee), who approaches relationships with the same analytical mindset she applies to investments.

The premise alone makes this office rom-com stand out. Instead of selling conventional insurance products, the characters try to put a price on one of life’s most unpredictable events. The unusual workplace project naturally leads them to examine their own ideas about love, marriage, and divorce.

“A Business Proposal”

Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) is a food researcher at Go Food who agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend Jin Yeong Seo (Seol In Ah). Her plan is to scare the man away, but things go wrong when she discovers that her blind date is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the new CEO of her company. To make matters even more complicated, Tae Moo decides he wants to marry the woman he believes she is. Meanwhile, Young Seo finds herself falling for Tae Moo’s secretary and close confidant, Cha Sung Hoon (Kim Min Kyu).

Fake identities, a fake relationship, a demanding CEO, and a workplace romance make this one of the most quintessential modern office rom-coms. The parallel romance between Yeong Seo and Sung Hoon adds another layer of comedy and chemistry.

“See You at Work Tomorrow”

Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun) is a seven-year office worker who has spent years navigating the pressures of corporate life while living with a chronic illness. Her relationship with her prickly boss, Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), starts off on the wrong foot, but soon enough the two are entangled in an unexpected way, which gradually develops into a meaningful bond.

The drama brings a more grounded perspective to the office romance format, looking at what it means to keep showing up for work while dealing with challenges in your personal life. The relationship between Ji Yoon and Si Woo grows against the everyday pressures of office life.

Kim Yumi (Kim Go Eun) continues to navigate work and relationships in the second season of the series. After her relationship with game developer Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), Yumi becomes closer to her colleague, Yoo Babi (Park Jin Young). Their relationship develops while Yumi continues working and pursuing her dream of becoming a writer.

The office setting is woven naturally into Yumi’s romantic and personal journey rather than being the entire premise. The animated cells inside Yumi’s head add a playful perspective to everything from workplace frustrations to romantic confusion, making the drama particularly relatable for anyone who has ever over-analysed a text from a colleague.

Start watching “Yumi’s Cells 2”:

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Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is the narcissistic vice chairman of Yumyung Group, who has relied on his highly capable secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) for nine years. When Mi So announces that she wants to resign and finally build a life of her own, Young Joon is stunned. He quickly realizes that losing his secretary may mean losing the woman he has come to love.

This is the classic boss-secretary rom-com. Young Joon’s outrageous confidence clashes with Mi So’s growing determination to live life on her own terms, while their transition from employer and employee to a couple creates plenty of comedy, romantic tension, and workplace chaos. The chemistry between Park Min Young and Park Seo Joon is also scorching.

Start watching “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.