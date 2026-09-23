Watch: ONEUS Says “Say Yes!” To A New Beginning In Powerful New MV

ONEUS is back with a new album!

On September 23 at 6 p.m. KST, ONEUS released their 12th mini album “FIRST LIGHT : 井” along with the music video for its title track “Say Yes!”

Notably, “FIRST LIGHT : 井” is ONEUS’s first full-group album since all five members moved to B.WAVE Entertainment in February and Seoho completed his military service.

The title track “Say Yes!” conveys the confidence that they can overcome anything as long as they are together, as well as a promise to make a new beginning.

Watch the music video below: