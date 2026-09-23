Watch: Kim Woo Bin Becomes The New Coach Of A Bottom-Ranked High School Baseball Team In New Drama “GIFT”

Kim Woo Bin’s upcoming sports drama “GIFT” has unveiled its first teaser!

“GIFT” is a sports drama about a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and becomes the head coach for a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo Bin stars as former professional baseball pitching coach Jung Min Yong, who sets out to transform the struggling high school team in his own unique way.

In the teaser, Kim Woo Bin transforms into a charismatic coach, declaring, “Do you want to play baseball? Then let’s give it a try.”

The teaser then shows Jung Min Yong taking on his new role as the team’s coach as the players undergo intense training under his guidance. The team gradually comes together, celebrating a victory on the field, cheering around a pot of ramyeon, and proudly lying on the field together.

Watch the teaser below!

“GIFT” is set to premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” below:

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