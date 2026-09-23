Cho Yi Hyun And Jin Young’s Romance Drama Confirms Premiere Date With First Posters

Cho Yi Hyun and Jin Young’s upcoming drama “Summer Vacation” (literal title) has unveiled its first posters and finally confirmed its premiere date!

“Summer Vacation” follows an ordinary 18-year-old high school girl who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Cho Yi Hyun stars as Kim Ha Yeon, while Jin Young plays Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

The drama began filming in 2022 and wrapped production in 2023, but its release date remained uncertain until now.

The newly released posters capture the warm, nostalgic atmosphere of a youthful summer. In the first poster, Jin Young embraces a seemingly solemn Cho Yi Hyun as they stand among pink muhly grass. In the second poster, he gently holds her face as the two appear to be just seconds away from a kiss.

The tagline, “An ordinary summer at 18… An unbelievably magical story,” further raises curiosity about the extraordinary experience awaiting the two teenagers during their summer vacation.

“Summer Vacation” will premiere on Wavve on October 26. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Cho Yi Hyun in “The Matchmakers” below:

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And Jin Young in “You Are the Apple of My Eye”:

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