Lee Jun Hyuk Steps Up To Solve An Unexpected Crisis In “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Spoilers

Previously, Episodes 3 and 4 followed the transformed Gong Eun Tae. Determined to no longer simply put up with unfair treatment, his resolve brought changes not only to Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), but to the entire Sales Team 5 as they began to truly work together.

However, Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan) unexpectedly returned as an “enemy” of Hongsung International, foreshadowing another major upheaval.

The newly released stills capture Sales Team 5 as they work to resolve an unexpected crisis. In the first still, Gong Eun Tae is seen at a workshop, where he has gone in search of a solution to the problem.

With a determined expression, Gong Eun Tae calmly tries to persuade someone, showcasing his sense of responsibility as a team leader who refuses to give up on finding a solution.

Yang Joon Ho is also spotted assisting Gong Eun Tae. With his hands clasped and his eyes sparkling, he approaches legal team member Jin Hae Joo (Ok Ja Yeon) with a “suspicious contract” in hand. Despite his rather unreasonable request, Yang Joon Ho remains completely unfazed, while Jin Hae Joo cannot hide her disbelief at his audacity.

Meanwhile, Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki) appears visibly troubled, hinting at another incident to come. The contrasting reactions of Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri) and Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In) as they listen to the dejected Park Ki Tae also draw attention. While Lee Ji Hye looks at him with concern, Jang Hyang Eun offers some blunt advice with a firm expression. What kind of crisis awaits Sales Team 5?

Episodes 5 and 6 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on September 24 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

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