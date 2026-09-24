Jung Yoo Jin Meets Mysterious Chef Ahn Hyo Seop While Creating A Cooking Competition In “Final Table”

The upcoming JTBC drama “Final Table” has unveiled new stills of Jung Yoo Jin!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Jung Yoo Jin plays Seon Jung Won, the head producer at Pyungyeon Media. Known as the entertainment industry’s “Midas touch,” she has risen through the ranks at lightning speed by turning every program she creates into a hit.

As a key figure at Pyungyeon Media, Seon Jung Won is constantly on the lookout for the next big idea that will capture the public’s attention. She eventually comes up with the idea of a cooking survival show “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” which seeks to crown the best Korean chef.

The newly released stills capture Seon Jung Won working tirelessly around the clock to bring the program to life. As the head producer, she leads presentations outlining the project’s direction and personally travels around the country and overseas to recruit chefs, showcasing her passion and dedication.

While meticulously overseeing everything from planning the program to recruiting contestants, Seon Jung Won happens to encounter Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop), a mysterious chef whose identity is completely shrouded in secrecy, at a restaurant she visits. Intrigued by him, she begins to take a keen interest in the enigmatic chef.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yoo Jin in “DNA Lover” below:

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