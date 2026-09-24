Choo Young Woo, Kim Min, And More Form A Tight-Knit Robotics Research Team In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills introducing Choo Young Woo’s colleagues at Seohan University!

“Between Steps” is a new romance drama by the late director Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

The newly released stills capture the full team of Professor Ahn Jae Hong’s (Lee Chang Hoon) robotics research lab. In one set of photos, Park Min Jae and his fellow researchers gather around a table. Their simple, muted outfits capture the down-to-earth atmosphere of the engineering students.

Lee Gyu Sung plays the lab’s brainy member Uhm Tae Ho, Lee Suk Hyeong takes on the role of the simple and easygoing Bae Chan Soo, while Kim Min plays the “eternally youngest” member Choi Han Gyul. Joining them as the lab’s newest member is Kim Se Jin (Im Jin Hyo), a graduate student and Yoo Jin’s research lab colleague. With their playful performances, the four are expected to bring plenty of laughs to the drama while showcasing their fun chemistry as labmates.

The stills also introduce the faculty members of Seohan University. Lee Chang Hoon transforms into Ahn Jae Hong, a boisterous professor of mechanical engineering and robotics. Jang In Sub plays Lee Ji Hoon, the youngest tenured professor in the Department of Mathematics and a mathematical genius, while Ryu Kyung In takes on the role of Kang Mi Ran, a professor in the Department of Clothing known for being tough on those beneath her while deferential toward those above her.

Regarding the atmosphere on set, Choo Young Woo shared, “It was always a set filled with consideration and respect for one another. I enjoyed going to set, and because we had such great chemistry while acting together, I felt that the research lab members had strong teamwork.”

He continued, “Each member of the research lab has a distinct character and their own unique color, so the energy that came from bringing everyone together was really great. I think that natural chemistry came through in the scenes.”

Kim So Hyun added, “There was always so much laughter on set. We shared a lot of ideas, and because everyone had a clear role, we were able to create a lot of fun chemistry.”

“Between Steps” will premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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