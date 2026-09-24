Watch: Lee Sun Bin Accidentally Becomes A CSAT Question Setter In New Comedy Film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng”

The upcoming film “Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” is a comedy film about Maeng Bo Ram (Lee Sun Bin), a Korean language teacher from a small provincial town who unexpectedly joins the team responsible for creating Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as the Suneung, due to an administrative error. The question-setting headquarters is sealed off for 40 days as the committee works in complete secrecy to create “problem-free questions” without any typos or room for dispute.

The main poster captures a meeting room inside the question-setting headquarters in complete chaos, with CSAT passages flying in every direction. At the center, Maeng Bo Ram looks utterly shocked and unsure of what to do. Meanwhile, Moon Joo Yeol (Yoo Jae Myung), the head of the Korean language question-setting committee, and Park Kyung Tae (Kim Young Min), the head of the CSAT review committee, engage in a heated confrontation across a desk. Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation employee Ki Jun Su (Jeon Seok Ho) desperately throws himself between them in an attempt to stop the fight.

The poster offers a glimpse of the intense 40-day project undertaken by the question-setting committee members as they work to create an exam that will determine the fate of approximately 500,000 students.

The newly released trailer begins on the day of the CSAT, when the entire country is on edge. As announcers report that aircraft takeoffs and landings have been suspended and the opening of the stock market has been delayed, the trailer then flashes back 40 days to reveal the chaos behind the scenes at the question-setting headquarters.

Maeng Bo Ram initially arrives at the headquarters bright-eyed and cheerful, only to be dragged into somewhere without knowing what is happening. As Ki Jun Su frantically shouts, “It’s an emergency in the Korean language department right now!” the trailer reveals that an error occurred during the recruitment process, resulting in the inexperienced Maeng Bo Ram being brought in instead of another Maeng Bo Ram who was actually a seasoned expert.

Inside the completely sealed-off facility, the inexperienced Maeng Bo Ram refuses to be intimidated as she struggles to keep up with the veteran Korean language question setters, whose heated meetings are filled with intense debates and raised voices. The trailer rapidly cuts between the tense discussions and Bo Ram’s determined efforts to complete her mission.

The trailer ends on a lighter note, with Park Kyung Tae giving Bo Ram a thumbs-up and telling her, “You did very well.” Meanwhile, Bo Ram ducks down behind the desk, cheering with delight at his praise.

Watch the trailer below:

“Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng” will hit theaters nationwide this October.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in “Boyhood” below:

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